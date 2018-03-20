Do you remember the Allegro Dancers?

Unbenown to many, the group was not started by someone surnamed Allegro, but was formed by Amelia Apolinario who has been quietly living in Adelaide and now happily retired with her husband.
Norma Hennessy found Amelia Apolinario-Mart who had just returned from Manila after an informal reunion with the other members of her dance troupe fifty years after it was formed.
Now, let us reminisce
With the total entertainer -- Rico J. Puno
With Rico J Puno Source: Supplied by Amelia Apolinario
In her earlier years
With the popular duo, the Reycards
With husband Derek Mart
