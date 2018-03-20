SBS Filipino

Do you remember the Allegro Dancers?

Amelia Apolinario in her dancing days

Source: supplied by Amelia Apolinario-Mart

Published 20 March 2018 at 2:09pm, updated 20 March 2018 at 2:24pm
By Norma Hennessy
Source: SBS
You always saw them in almost all variety shows on television from the late '60s until the early '80s. Whatever happened to the popular dance group? Image: Cover feature in a magazine of Amelia Apolinario (supplied by Amelia Apolinario-Mart)

Unbenown to many,  the group was not started by someone surnamed Allegro, but was formed by Amelia Apolinario who has been quietly living in Adelaide and now happily retired with her husband. 

Norma Hennessy found Amelia Apolinario-Mart who had just returned from Manila after an informal reunion with the other members of her dance troupe fifty years after it was formed.

Now, let us reminisce

 With the total entertainer -- Rico J. Puno
Amelia with then heartthrob Rico J Puno
With Rico J Puno Source: Supplied by Amelia Apolinario


 

 In her earlier years
Amelia in her younger years
Source: Supplied by Amelia Apolinario


With the popular duo, the Reycards
with the popular duo, Reycards
Source: supplied by Amelia Apolinario-Mart


Recent photo
Source: supplied by Amelia Apolinario-Mart


With husband Derek Mart

With husband Derek Mart
Source: supplied by Amelia Apolinario-Mart


 

