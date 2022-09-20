SBS Filipino

Do you understand your finances? Help may be at hand.

SBS Filipino

Young woman sorts piggy bank coins

Are your finances getting you down. Credit: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 September 2022 at 6:00pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Is the complexity and cost of financial advice putting you off from getting it? And should it be free or should it come with a cost?

Published 20 September 2022 at 6:00pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • one third of all Australians are financially illiterate, meaning they lack the ability to understand and use various financial skills, including personal financial management, budgeting, and investing.
  • The financial system in Australia is a complex one. If you think about the range of products - super, mortgage, loan, store loans, higher purchase, pay day lending.
  • The Quality of Advice review is considering changes to the regulatory framework applying to financial advice. Public submissions for the advice review close on September 23.
LISTEN TO
Filipino FINANCIAL ADVICE RNF final image

Do you understand your finances? Help may be at hand.

08:56
Consumer Group Adviser Ratings says the median cost of financial advice last year was $3529.. . and only 1.9 million people received it, which is a record low.



Now - Treasury is conducting a national review to try to simplify the system and improve accessibility - with public submissions closing this September 23.

FILO PODCAST INSTRUCTIONS
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Mona in Tasmania.jpg

'I can speak clearly now, my voice is no longer hollow' says Mona after life-changing surgery in Melbourne

Queen Elizabeth II state funeral, London, UK - 19 Sept 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 20 September

Pandemic Pay.jpg

Pandemic leave payment extension draws mixed reactions from Filipino workers in Australia

irene marcos.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Monday 19 September