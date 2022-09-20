Do you understand your finances? Help may be at hand.

Highlights one third of all Australians are financially illiterate, meaning they lack the ability to understand and use various financial skills, including personal financial management, budgeting, and investing.

The financial system in Australia is a complex one. If you think about the range of products - super, mortgage, loan, store loans, higher purchase, pay day lending.

The Quality of Advice review is considering changes to the regulatory framework applying to financial advice. Public submissions for the advice review close on September 23.

Consumer Group Adviser Ratings says the median cost of financial advice last year was $3529.. . and only 1.9 million people received it, which is a record low.









