Do you want to pay off your mortgage faster?

site_197_Filipino_733756.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 August 2017 at 11:51am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

You can save a few thousand dollars from your home loan, by following the advise of an expert in banking loans, and pay your mortgage faster. Image: Bidding for an Australian home (AAP)

Published 17 August 2017 at 11:51am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Jerone Balagtas is a 16-year expert in accounting, finance and banking industry. He has practical tips on how to pay your mortgage faster.

Share