Doctors call for more personal protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19

The latest casualty was Dr. Sally Gatchalian, sister of TV host Ruby Rodriguez. Many doctors have been reported to be in critical; condition. The PMA says their lives are in danger due to the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE ).
The Ombudsman has ordered the investigation into the delayed response of DOH and procurement of PPEs in the Philippines Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images
Published 27 March 2020 at 4:10pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Philippine medical Association (PMA) announced that nine doctors serving in the frontlines against COVID-19 have died.
