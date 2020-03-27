SBS Filipino

Doctors call for more personal protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19

corona virus, Philippines, frontliners, ombudsman, investigation

The Ombudsman has ordered the investigation into the delayed response of DOH and procurement of PPEs in the Philippines Source: TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images

Published 27 March 2020 at 4:10pm
By Shirley Escalante
The Philippine medical Association (PMA) announced that nine doctors serving in the frontlines against COVID-19 have died.

The latest casualty was Dr. Sally Gatchalian, sister of TV host Ruby Rodriguez.  Many doctors have been reported to be in critical; condition. The PMA says their lives are in danger due to the lack of Personal Protective Equipment  (PPE ). 

