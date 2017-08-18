Image: Doctors want flu shots to be free (AAP)
Doctors pushing again for free flu shots for all
Published 18 August 2017 at 4:01pm, updated 18 August 2017 at 5:12pm
By Helen Isbister
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Doctors are making a renewed push for influenza shots to be free of charge for all Australians. It comes as statistics show the 2017 flu season on track to be the biggest on record.
Available in other languages
