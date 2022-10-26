SBS Filipino

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks to the media during a press conference inside the Budget lockup at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers today handed down the 2022/23 Federal Budget. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 26 October 2022 at 12:10pm
By Debora Groake
Presented by Edinel Magtibay
The Albanese government's first Budget has been warmly welcomed by most interest groups but there are concerns it hasn't gone far enough for key members of the Australian - and global - community.

Highlights
  • Expectations were high for what Treasurer Jim Chalmers' first Budget would say about the issues the Labor government has spent months talking about: education, aged care, skills shortages and inflation.
  • PWC's chief economist Amy Oster says the Budget is a good and strong one which recognises the challenges driving the current inflationary pressures.
  • Tim Costello, who is representing aid organisations such as Caritas and World Vision, the Budget doesn't go far enough to satisfy Australia's moral responsibility for those in the deepest poverty
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino
