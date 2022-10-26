Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?

Highlights
- Expectations were high for what Treasurer Jim Chalmers' first Budget would say about the issues the Labor government has spent months talking about: education, aged care, skills shortages and inflation.
- PWC's chief economist Amy Oster says the Budget is a good and strong one which recognises the challenges driving the current inflationary pressures.
- Tim Costello, who is representing aid organisations such as Caritas and World Vision, the Budget doesn't go far enough to satisfy Australia's moral responsibility for those in the deepest poverty
