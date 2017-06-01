Dogs dying after consuming rat poison.

Pet owners are being advised to be extremely careful that they do not allow their pets to be exposed to any potential poison in and outside their homes.
Published 1 June 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:53am
By Norma Henessy, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
News of increasing dog poisoning have surfaced in South Australya, after the University of Adelaide revealed that rat poison is the reason. From the submitted news by Norma Henessy.Image: Beautiful dog (AAP)
Published 1 June 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:53am
By Norma Henessy, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share