SBS Filipino

Dogs dying after consuming rat poison.

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_693017.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 June 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:53am
By Norma Henessy, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

News of increasing dog poisoning have surfaced in South Australya, after the University of Adelaide revealed that rat poison is the reason. From the submitted news by Norma Henessy.Image: Beautiful dog (AAP)

Published 1 June 2017 at 12:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:53am
By Norma Henessy, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Pet owners are being advised to be extremely careful that they do not allow their pets to be exposed to any potential poison in and outside their homes.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul