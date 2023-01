Available in other languages

DOH Secretary Duque has stated that there is currently 'first major wave' of sustained community transmission of the COVID-19 infection.











DOH has apologized for the confusion

Overseas Filipino Workers under quarantine in Metro Manila are concerned about the slow release of COVID-19 test results

Some OFWs have spent 25 days in quarantine and have not yet received their test results













Around 8,000 test results are yet to be released