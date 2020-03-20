SBS Filipino

DOH Secretary Duque under self-quarantine

SBS Filipino

cronavirus, Philippines

DOH Secretary Duque is in home quarantine after being exposed to a health officer infected with the new coronavirus Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 March 2020 at 4:39pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is under home quarantine after he was exposed to a DOH official who tested positive for Corona Virus Disease 2019 or COVID-19

Published 20 March 2020 at 4:39pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
President Rodrigo Duterte said he will continue his duties dspite meeting with the Health Secretary Duque. The President said his doctors will closely monitor his health 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom