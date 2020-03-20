DOH Secretary Duque under self-quarantine

President Rodrigo Duterte said he will continue his duties dspite meeting with the Health Secretary Duque. The President said his doctors will closely monitor his health
DOH Secretary Duque is in home quarantine after being exposed to a health officer infected with the new coronavirus Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila
Published 20 March 2020 at 4:39pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III is under home quarantine after he was exposed to a DOH official who tested positive for Corona Virus Disease 2019 or COVID-19
