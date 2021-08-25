Doherty Institute stands by its COVID modelling under pressure from state premiers

highlights Western Australia believes the goal of zero COVID is still achievable

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reiterated that the Doherty model stands

There are calls for 12 to 15 year olds to be included in the vaccination targets, the government maintains it's not necessary.

Some state and territory leaders are questioning whether the nation can reopen when it hits 70 to 80 per cent vaccine coverage of eligible adults, especially while COVID cases are high.











