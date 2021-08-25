SBS Filipino

Doherty Institute stands by its COVID modelling under pressure from state premiers

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reiterated that the Doherty model stands, despite the nation experiencing a higher caseload than originally modelled. Source: AAP

Published 25 August 2021 at 2:08pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:33pm
By Pablo Vinales, Shuba Krishnan
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The architect of the modelling underpinning the nation's plan out of lockdown has been forced to confirm that Australia can reopen, once 70 to 80 per cent of the adult population are vaccinated.

  • Western Australia believes the goal of zero COVID is still achievable
  • Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reiterated that the Doherty model stands
  • There are calls for 12 to 15 year olds to be included in the vaccination targets, the government maintains it's not necessary.
Some state and territory leaders are questioning whether the nation can reopen when it hits 70 to 80 per cent vaccine coverage of eligible adults, especially while COVID cases are high.

 

Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

