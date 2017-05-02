SBS Filipino

DOLE to probe erring firms in the Visayas

Published 2 May 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 2 May 2017 at 12:43pm
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of the latest news in the Visayas by Nick Melgar

Rallies, job fairs greet Labor Day in the Visayas; DOLE to run after 700 erring firms which violated Labor laws; PAGASA tells residents to brace for even warmer weather; 2,000 cooperative members protest again house bill removing tax exemptions on cooperatives; kite fliers advised to stay away from power lines; Police warn motorcycle with loud "bora-bora" mufflers

