SBS Filipino

Dolls reflecting disabilities offer hope to children

SBS Filipino

Millie and Kate Grant

Millie and Kate Grant Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2016 at 10:36am
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A growing international campaign called Toys Like Me, urging the global toy industry to better represent children with disability and difference, has made its way to Australia. Image: Millie and Kate Grant (SBS) Dolls reflecting disabilities offer hope to children

Published 30 October 2016 at 10:36am
By Aileen Phillips
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
And a Melbourne mother is now contributing to the campaign through her not-for-profit called Hope Toys.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks