Domestic violence: Where to seek help and support

Many women find it difficult to talk to anyone about an abuse. It takes a lot of courage to escape domestic violence but it is important for women to know that help is available.





According to Project Ugnayan's community project officer Murhsa Gapasin, one in four Australian women is experiencing violence by a current or former partner.





She says that domestic or family violence is a real problem and should be recognised.





"I want to highlight that family violence is real, should be recognised and we should believe it's happening."





She adds that most victims are afraid to open up because they fear they will be misjudged.





"They're afraid to ask for help because they fear no one will believe them."





If you suspect a friend, family, colleague or anyone you know is or could be a victim, there are ways to help them.





"As a community, if we see signs or if someone tells us she is a victim, it's very important to recognise their situation. The victims should know it is not shameful to talk about it and to seek help because we all have the right to live free from violence," says Ms Gapasin.





One in four women experience domestic violence by a current or former partner. Source: Press Association











Where to seek help?

Call 000 if there is imminent danger

Any form of violence is a crime. Police intervention can be life-saving and can help victims get connected to other resources. Do not hesitate to call the police if a crime is happening and if a life is threatened.





Refer to specialist service agencies

Service providers are equipped to do full-risk assessment and they can help victims to explore a safety plan to be able to escape a violent situation.





Service organisations to call for support

Call a family violence response centre within your state.





Contact inTouch at 1800 755 988. They are the multicultural centre against family violence that caters to family violence victims from culturally and linguistically diverse community. They will provide an interpreter if you need one.





Call 1800RESPECT . They are a national domestic and family violence counselling and support services available 24 hours a day.





Reach out to The Silent Witness Network (TSWN) at 0490 527 346. TSWN is a network of individuals and groups committed to advocacy, community education and training for primary prevention of family violence within multicultural communities.





