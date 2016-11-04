SBS Filipino

Don't play renovation roulette: experts urge asbestos awareness

Published 4 November 2016 at 2:01pm, updated 4 November 2016 at 3:44pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Health experts and lawyers are calling for tougher regulations to stop asbestos contaminated material ending up in landfill. Imported products that contain the cancer-causing agent are also in their sights.

  Image: November is Asbestos Awareness Month(AAP)

