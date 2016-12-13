SBS Filipino

Don't treat kids as adult criminals

Published 14 December 2016 at 9:31am, updated 14 December 2016 at 9:33am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Philippine Congress is proposing to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9 that will treat young minors as adult criminals. Many organisations are opposing the move. Image: Photo campaign of Children not Criminals (Plan International Philippines)

Ernesto Almocera, Plan International Philippines Communications and Advocacy Manager, is asking "Why target children?"

