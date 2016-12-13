Don't treat kids as adult criminals

Ernesto Almocera, Plan International Philippines Communications and Advocacy Manager, is asking "Why target children?"
Philippine Congress is proposing to lower the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 9 that will treat young minors as adult criminals. Many organisations are opposing the move. Image: Photo campaign of Children not Criminals (Plan International Philippines)
