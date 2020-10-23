'Don't wait': Businessman opens barbershop after restrictions eased in Victoria

When restrictions eased for hairdressers and barbershops this week, business owner Levi Del Fierro admits that he was happy with the announcement, sharing, "It was good to finally see some light [amidst the pandemic]." "It was good to finally to see some light [amidst the pandemic]." Source: Levi Del Fierro





Highlights







When Levi's father died early this year, his mum encouraged him to pursue his dream of owning a business.

Along with his two partners, he opened The Penny Club barbershop once restrictions eased in Victoria.

Levi deems his business as an opportunity to even better connect with the Filipino community.













Levi and two of his friends opened The Penny Club Barbershop in Avondale Heights this week. While his two business partners are full-time barbers, Levi has a background in business and is currently working as a full-time project coordinator.







"The three of us have our own personal stories of why we wanted to put up the business. All of our stories though have something to do with the family." "There were so many things my dad wanted to do, but time was not on his side." Source: Levi Del Fierro



"March this year, my father died of Stage 4 Lymphoma. From the time he was diagnosed until he passed, it only took 10 months. I'm 25 years old and it was upsetting that there were things he wouldn't get to do - like see his grandchildren or retire with my mum. There were so many things he wanted to do, but time was not on his side."







The realisation of how quickly time escaped his father pushed him to pursue his lifelong dream of putting up a business and further connecting with the Filipino community. Levi's mum and dad Source: Levi Del Fierro "My mum says ' Gawin mo na ngayon kasi bukas iba na naman ' [Do it now because tomorrow is another day]. That along with the passing of my father, my upbringing, resources and drive, I decided to put up this business."







After doing feasibility studies on the business, Levi pursued it with his partners despite the volatility and unpredictability of today's environment.







"We don't know what tomorrow holds, but we just combat that with the good support network we have and a bit of faith." Businessman Levi Del Fierro Source: Levi Del Fierro



"For anyone who wants to put up a business, my advice is the right time to start it was yesterday. For me, I have no idea what the future holds or what the market's going to be like; but if I've given it my all, I will only add to my skillset and portfolio."







"Do what you need to do now and start envisioning what you want for your future."







