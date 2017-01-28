The group of scientists who manage the Doomsday Clock - a visual representation of the Earth's risk of imminent disaster - has moved its hands 30 seconds closer to midnight.
Lawrence Krauss of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Board of Sponsors (L) and Thomas Pickering, with the Doomsday Clock Source: AAP
Published 29 January 2017 at 10:41am, updated 29 January 2017 at 1:15pm
By Julia Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Scientists are warning the world has moved closer to global peril, amid threats of nuclear weapons and inaction on climate change. Doomsday clock moves closer to the Eve of Destruction Image: Lawrence Krauss, chair of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Board of Sponsors (L) and Thomas Pickering, co-chair of the International Crisis Group, with the Doomsday Clock (AAP)
Published 29 January 2017 at 10:41am, updated 29 January 2017 at 1:15pm
By Julia Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share