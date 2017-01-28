SBS Filipino

Doomsday clock moves closer to the Eve of Destruction

Lawrence Krauss of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Board of Sponsors (L) and Thomas Pickering, with the Doomsday Clock Source: AAP

By Julia Calixto
Scientists are warning the world has moved closer to global peril, amid threats of nuclear weapons and inaction on climate change.

The group of scientists who manage the Doomsday Clock - a visual representation of the Earth's risk of imminent disaster - has moved its hands 30 seconds closer to midnight.

