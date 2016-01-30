SBS Filipino

Doomsday Clock Status, Global Threat Maintained

Published 30 January 2016 at 11:31am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Andrea Nierhoff, L. Tolentino
Source: SBS
The Doomsday Clock, the virtual countdown to possible global catastrophe, has been kept at three minutes to midnight. Image: The Doomsday Clock has been left on three minutes to midnight (AAP)

Scientists say although 2015 saw events such as the Iran nuclear agreement, these were overshadowed by worrying trends such as heightened global tensions and the threat of climate change.

 

 





