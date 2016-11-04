Doubling migration would deliver GDP spike: CEDA

Published 4 November 2016 at 2:21pm, updated 4 November 2016 at 3:52pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new report says doubling Australia's migrant intake could dramatically drive future economic growth. The report, from the Committee for Economic Development of Australia, known as CEDA says skilled migration in particular has always been a significant driver for Australia's economy.
But it's calling for a cap on working holidaymakers, reviving the possibility of a guest worker program to fill low-skilled roles