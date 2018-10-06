SBS Filipino

Downpours fail to break the drought in NSW

SBS Filipino

Drought in NSW

The mud on John Fairley's farm Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 October 2018 at 10:41am, updated 7 October 2018 at 11:26am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Two days of rain across New South Wales have given farmers a much-needed morale boost, with some parched areas receiving more rain in 24 hours than they have all year.

Published 6 October 2018 at 10:41am, updated 7 October 2018 at 11:26am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But it's not enough to break the drought that's gripped the state for months and continued rainfall is needed to provide significant relief.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom