Downpours fail to break the drought in NSW

But it's not enough to break the drought that's gripped the state for months and continued rainfall is needed to provide significant relief.
The mud on John Fairley's farm Source: SBS
Published 6 October 2018 at 10:41am, updated 7 October 2018 at 11:26am
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Two days of rain across New South Wales have given farmers a much-needed morale boost, with some parched areas receiving more rain in 24 hours than they have all year.
