This is according to a research conducted by the University of Sydney Business School. We have interviewed Dr Chris Wright, a senior lecturer in Work and Organisational Studies.
Dramatic changes in Australia's immigration policy, inspite of exploitation of foreign workers
Published 12 August 2017 at 9:51am, updated 30 August 2017 at 2:30pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's immigration policy has undergone a unique revolutionary change over the past 20 years, with net economic and social benefits. Image: Department of Immigration seal (Getty Images)
Published 12 August 2017 at 9:51am, updated 30 August 2017 at 2:30pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share