Dressing up for God

Published 12 September 2016 at 3:26pm, updated 8 February 2018 at 9:04pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
The Filipino culture has been influenced by Western culture in a lot of ways. One of these influences is the clothing style. Many are eager to follow the trending fashion outfits. But being a religious country, do we need to dress up in accordance to God? Image: Akita Sanchez (Supplied)

Akita Sanchez, a young Filipina-Australian fashion designer and an active member of the church, expresses her thoughts about dressing up for God.

 

 

 

