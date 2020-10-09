Drink made by Filipinos supporting fellow Pinoys

Gawad Kalinga Australia has continued to assist Filipino international students and temporary visa holders in Australia





Highlights





Support extended to international students have been made possible through the assistance of organizations in Metropolitan and Regional Victoria.





Bayani Brew is one of the fundraising initiatives to support international students.





Australia is the first overseas destination for the social enterprise product, Bayani Brew.











"We are not just selling an ordinary drink, we are also sharing the stories behind the product, the farmers who made it all possible, says Marisa Vedar of GK Australia.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily