Drink made by Filipinos supporting fellow Pinoys

'we would like to focus on the social enterprise aspect, helping our Filipino farmers with a source of sustainable income' Marisa Vedar, GK Australia Source: Bayani Brew

Support to fellow Filipinos affected by the recent bushfires and pandemic have continued since the beginning of 2020.

Gawad Kalinga Australia 
has continued to assist Filipino international students and temporary visa holders in Australia  

Highlights

Support extended to international students have been made possible through the assistance of organizations in Metropolitan and Regional Victoria.

Bayani Brew
is one of the fundraising initiatives to support international students.

Australia is the first overseas destination for the social enterprise product, Bayani Brew.

 

"We are not just selling an ordinary drink, we are also sharing the stories behind the product, the farmers who made it all possible, says Marisa Vedar of GK Australia.

