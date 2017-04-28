Drinking and domestic violence links contested

Alcohol lobbyists have dismissed the findings as sensationalist, and domestic-violence agencies have also raised concerns.
Published 29 April 2017 at 9:56am
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new national poll has found most people believe Australia has a problem with alcohol and that drinking is directly related to domestic violence.Image: Drinking study looks at domestic violence, too (AAP)
