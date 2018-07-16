Drive for more skilled STEM teachers

SBS Mandarin

Published 17 July 2018 at 8:27am, updated 17 July 2018 at 8:40am
Schools could get more specialist teachers who studied Maths and Science at university under a new Federal government plan. 　 It comes after increasing concerns about the decline of Australian student performance in the so-called STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and maths. 　

