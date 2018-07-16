Drive for more skilled STEM teachers

Students enjoying STEM learning at a school holiday program Source: SBS
Schools could get more specialist teachers who studied Maths and Science at university under a new Federal government plan. It comes after increasing concerns about the decline of Australian student performance in the so-called STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and maths.
