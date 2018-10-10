SBS Filipino

Driven to distraction, Australians are a worry

SBS Filipino

Melbourne traffic

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 October 2018 at 9:46am, updated 11 October 2018 at 9:53am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian drivers are a distracted bunch, spending almost half their time behind the wheel with their attention divided between the road ahead and other matters.

Published 11 October 2018 at 9:46am, updated 11 October 2018 at 9:53am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
That is the key finding of a landmark study based on in-car footage captured during thousands of trips by motorists who agreed to participate.

And the researchers are alarmed.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom