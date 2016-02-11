Drought Spreads Across Mindanao

Military intensify security in Jolo, Sulu against reported huge Abu Sayyaf attacks; More residents evacuated in Mindanao as military and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) intensify fight; supporters of presidential hopeful Rodrigi Duterte hold motorcades across Mindanao to launch his candicacy; and in sports, Zamboanga weightlifter Nestor Colonia prepares for 2016 Rio Olympics qualifying competition in Uzbekistan.



