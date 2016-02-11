SBS Filipino

Drought Spreads Across Mindanao

site_197_Filipino_472748.JPG

Published 12 February 2016 at 10:46am
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Mindanao News. Summary of latest news from the region by Allen Estabillo Image: Diagram showing how El Niño works (AAP)

Military intensify security in Jolo, Sulu against reported huge Abu Sayyaf attacks; More residents evacuated in Mindanao as military and Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) intensify fight; supporters of presidential hopeful Rodrigi Duterte hold motorcades across Mindanao to launch his candicacy; and in sports, Zamboanga weightlifter Nestor Colonia prepares for 2016 Rio Olympics qualifying competition in Uzbekistan.

