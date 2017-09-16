SBS Filipino

Drownings up over previous year for young and old

Published 17 September 2017 at 9:26am, updated 17 September 2017 at 9:28am
By Andrea Nierhoff
Nine more Australians drowned in the past 12 months than over the same period the previous year, the total for the past year reaching 291.

And research shows, while children up to age 4 remain the group most likely to drown, the number of older Australians getting into trouble in the water has also increased.

 





