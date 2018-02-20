SBS Filipino

Drug lord lawyer ambushed in Cebu

Cebu city police car

Published 20 February 2018 at 1:24pm, updated 20 February 2018 at 1:27pm
By Nick Melgar
Available in other languages

Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news from the Visayas by Nick Melgar Image: Cebu Police car (Youtube)

Lawyer of accused drug lord assassinated; police advised not to drive  police car for personal use; DOLE strictly prohibits deployment of OFW to Kuwait; "sea ambulance" to be re-bid; Senate approves second reading of declaring special working public holiday on 17th April, the day Lapu-Lapu killed Magellan; and Cebu honours Olympian Mary Joy Tabal.

