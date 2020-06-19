‘Dry and itchy skin’: Health expert shares how to treat winter itch

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Many Filipinos in Australia are suffering from winter related skin problems says Dr Sharon Suguilon, a GP with special interest in skin cancer and primary care dermatology.





“In the colder season, many Filipinos seek my advise due to winter related skin concerns like rashes and itch. We call it winter rash. It’s when our skin becomes really dry, itchy and dehydrated."











Highlights





The most common skin conditions of Filipinos during the winter season are dermatitis, eczema and cold urticaria or hives

The cold weather and cold temperature can affect the condition of the skin and environmental factors can strip the skin of much needed moisture

Even in the winter days, UV rays are high and can cause skin damage







Three common skin conditions during winter

Dermatitis is a term which refers to inflammation of the skin says Dr Suguilon.





“With dermatitis, your skin becomes dry and itchy. There are different types of dermatitis but the most common among Filipinos is the contact dermatitis,” she says.





Eczema is also common especially in babies and children she adds.





“It tends to develop when there is a family history of asthma and allergies and these babies become irritable, not happy, not feeding, not sleeping even the kids they scratch themselves all the time and if you look at their skin its really flaky, dry and they develop rashes.”





Cold urticaria or hives is a skin reaction that appears within minutes of cold exposure says Dr Suguilon.





“With urticaria the skin is swollen, has bumps and itchy because of the cold weather. Some people are sensitive to cold air but it goes away once you are warm.”





Why do skin allergies flare up during winter?

Dr Suguilon says the skin has this outer layer where there are skin cells and natural oil that holds water inside the skin. The natural oil helps the skin feel soft, moisturised and smooth but the cold weather and cold temperature during winter can affect the condition of the skin.





Other factors why skin allergies flare up

Due to environmental factors Sensitivity to harsh chemicals and ingredients Stress and fatigue can also cause itchy, dry skin High UV rays during winter can cause skin damage

Ways to treat winter skin allergies

Once you know the causes, Dr Suguilon says you can address and prevent them from developing by:





Ensuring your skin is hydrated and stays smooth during winter by drinking plenty of water Using non-soap and gentle products which you can get from your local chemist Avoiding hot water, instead go for a lukewarm bath When drying your skin, pat it dry, avoid rubbing the skin Applying moisturiser straight after you get out of shower to lock moisture in Consider using a humidifier at home- it can add moisture to the air Using sunscreen to protect the skin from harmful UV rays If skin gets itchy, avoid scratching and just apply moisturiser, apply topical cortisone Using a barrier cream- it provides protection from irritants and prevents the skin from drying out If the skin doesn’t improve after all the prevention, make sure to seek advise from your doctor







ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE Seven ways to prevent eczema flare-ups in winter







READ MORE Effective home remedies for glowing skin that works







Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories





