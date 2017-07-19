Image: Larissa Waters resigns from Senate (AAP)
Dual citizenship fells another Greens senator
Published 19 July 2017 at 4:06pm, updated 19 July 2017 at 5:08pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Greens have suffered their second resignation in less than a week, with senator Larissa Waters stepping down after realising she is a dual Canadian citizen. Like her Senate colleague Scott Ludlam, she left her country of birth as a young child but now realises she is in breach of the constitution.
Available in other languages
