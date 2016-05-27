Duo Vela, to play beautiful music in Australia

Source: Supplied
Published 27 May 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 12:47pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In Australia for a limited time, Filipino Australian classical guitarist Daniel Nistico has returned to Melbourne with partner and flutist Marla Nistico to play around Australia. With a classical guitar and flute, together they create beautiful music Image: Duo Vela, Daniel and Marla Nistico (suplied)
Published 27 May 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 12:47pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share