Duo Vela, to play beautiful music in Australia

Source: Supplied

Published 27 May 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 30 May 2016 at 12:47pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

In Australia for a limited time, Filipino Australian classical guitarist Daniel Nistico has returned to Melbourne with partner and flutist Marla Nistico to play around Australia. With a classical guitar and flute, together they create beautiful music Image: Duo Vela, Daniel and Marla Nistico (suplied)

Available in other languages
 

