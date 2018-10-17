Duterte children to seek local posts in the 2019 mid term elections

Davao Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio during the filing of her COC earlier this week Source: Philippine News Agency
Published 17 October 2018 at 4:47pm, updated 17 October 2018 at 4:52pm
By Allen Estabillo
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is seeking re-election in the 2019 mid-term elections. At the same time her youngest sibling, Sebastian "Baste" Duterte has filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for the vice mayoral post, under the banner of the Hugpong ng Pagbabago Party (HNP.) Older brother Paolo Duterte will also seek a post in the House of Representative.
