Duterte poised to become the Philippines' next president

With 90 per cent of ballots counted by an election commission-accredited body, Mr Duterte is placed well-ahead of the other candidates -- forcing another popular senator, Grace Poe, to concede defeat.
Published 10 May 2016 at 8:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Katrina Yu
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Unofficial election results suggest tough-talking mayor Rodrigo Duterte is set to become the Philippines' next president.
