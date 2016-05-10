SBS Filipino

Duterte poised to become the Philippines' next president

Posters of presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte

Posters of presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte Source: AAP

Published 10 May 2016 at 8:41pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam, Katrina Yu
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
With 90 per cent of ballots counted by an election commission-accredited body, Mr Duterte is placed well-ahead of the other candidates -- forcing another popular senator, Grace Poe, to concede defeat.

 

 

 

