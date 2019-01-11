Duterte signs HIV-AIDS Bill into a law

Other news: More companies adhere to the imposing the second tranche of the excise tax on oil products, based on the Train Law; Malacanang assures the Filipino people that President Duterte is in the pink of health, following a survey showing mounting concern for the president's health; the Philippines National Police confirms its code prohibits law enforcers from drinking in public places, the Sinulog Festival in Cebu has commenced.
HIV-AIDS Law to provide adequate support to Filipino people with Human Immuno-Deficiency Virus or HIV or a full blown AIDS Source: Getty Images
Published 11 January 2019 at 3:36pm, updated 11 January 2019 at 3:41pm
By Shirley Escalante
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the history Philippine HIV-AIDS Act that would provide adequate support to Filipino people with Human Immuno-Deficiency Virus (HIV) or a full blown AIDS. Under the law, there will also be comprehensive education and programs for those with HIV and AIDS and their families.
