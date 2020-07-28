SBS Filipino

Duterte tackles oligarchs, revival of death penalty, and 'diplomatic relations' with China in his 5th SONA

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his 5th State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives Complex in Quezon City

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his 5th State of the Nation Address at the House of Representatives Complex in Quezon City Source: AAP

Published 28 July 2020 at 2:24pm, updated 29 July 2020 at 9:21am
By Shirley Escalante
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Included in the speech of President Rodrigo Duterte in his 5th State of the Nation Address are the return of the death penalty, refusal to re-start military bases in the country, refused franchise of ABS-CBN, warning to telecommunications company, and others.

