Dutton defends as pressure continues to pile on

Mr Dutton has also withstood questions from the federal Opposition following his outburst in parliamentary Question Time, in which the minister accused a former public official of preying on a younger staff member.
Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton during Question Time in the House of Representatives (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 13 September 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 13 September 2018 at 1:09pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is insisting he's done nothing wrong, as pressure continues to mount over claims and allegations that he's misused his position. Image: Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton during Question Time in the House of Representatives (AAP)
Published 13 September 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 13 September 2018 at 1:09pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share