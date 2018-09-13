SBS Filipino

Dutton defends as pressure continues to pile on

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, September 12, 2018. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Published 13 September 2018 at 1:04pm, updated 13 September 2018 at 1:09pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Available in other languages

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton is insisting he's done nothing wrong, as pressure continues to mount over claims and allegations that he's misused his position. Image: Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton during Question Time in the House of Representatives (AAP)

Mr Dutton has also withstood questions from the federal Opposition following his outburst in parliamentary Question Time, in which the minister accused a former public official of preying on a younger staff member.

