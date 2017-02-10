Dutton defends increased immigration power amid 'Trump-like' comparison

Published 10 February 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 10 February 2017 at 3:33pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are fears proposed amendments to the Migration Act could exclude entire groups of people from living in or travelling to Australia based on their religion or nationality. Image: Passport visa image (SBS)
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton says they're designed to protect Australia's national interest.
But Labor has likened the proposed changes to U-S President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban.