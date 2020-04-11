Duty comes first for families of COVID-19 frontliners

"Every day, when she goes to work, I always remind her to take care of herself and to take all the precautions,"she shares.





("Every day pagdating niya at pag-alis, lagi akong nandiyan. Parati kong sinasabi na wag niyang kakalimutan kung ano yung mga dapat niyang gawin, alam kong alam niya 'yung mga pag-iingat sa sarili.")





"As a mother and as a grandmother to her child, I always worry about her safety."





“(Bilang isang ina at ngayon ay lola na din, hindi talaga maiaalis sa akin na mag-alala.”)





Marites admits she asked her daughter to quit her job as a nurse because she didn’t want her to contract the virus. But her daughter is persistent to serve and continue her work.





The 48-year-old comes from a family of frontliners so she understands the nature of her daughter’s job.





"My daughter and my brother are nurses at Westmead. My other brother works as a doctor in the United States. I come from a family of health professionals.They are working in the frontlines to fight against the virus and I'm proud of them."





“(Kalimitan sa pamilya namin ay mga frontliner. Ang anak at kapatid ko ay nurse sa Westmead. May kapatid din akong doktor sa Amerika. Sila ang unang humaharap [sa laban kontra COVID-19], kaya masasabi ko na ‘we are proud’ [of them].”)





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily