SBS Filipino

Early childhood educators take widespread industrial action over poor pay

SBS Filipino

A child playing with toys

A child playing with toys Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 September 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 10 September 2017 at 12:23pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Thousands of childcare workers across Australia have gone on strike, demanding better wages for one of Australia's most poorly paid professions. Image: A child playing with toys (AAP)

Published 10 September 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 10 September 2017 at 12:23pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Workers, advocates and parents joined public protests calling for the Federal Government to increase funding to the female-dominated sector.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul