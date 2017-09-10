Early childhood educators take widespread industrial action over poor pay

Workers, advocates and parents joined public protests calling for the Federal Government to increase funding to the female-dominated sector.
Published 10 September 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 10 September 2017 at 12:23pm
By Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Thousands of childcare workers across Australia have gone on strike, demanding better wages for one of Australia's most poorly paid professions. Image: A child playing with toys (AAP)
