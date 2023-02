Most often, women do not prioritise their health.





Regular breast checks are important

Choose a GP that you trust and are comfortable with

Every woman's breast is different

"It is important that every woman know their breasts, is one breast bigger than the other? Are your nipples inverted? This will allow you to notice changes in your breasts which will give your GP an idea if further tests are needed' says Dr Carla Coliat.





