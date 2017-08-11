Image: Natalie Coutts (R) (SBS)
Early-stage cancer detection offers hope for the high-risk
Published 11 August 2017 at 12:21pm, updated 11 August 2017 at 12:37pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Australian researchers have found how full-body health scans are able to detect early-stage cancers. The findings give people with a high genetic risk of cancer a much better chance of a cure.
