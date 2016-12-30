Earthquakes never left headlines for long in 2016

Published 30 December 2016 at 3:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:27am
By Greg Dyett, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Earthquakes, bushfires, floods and, in Australia, previously little-known thunderstorm asthma were among the natural disasters that made headlines around the world in 2016. Image: A woman stands in the ruins of a market in Aceh (AAP)
Published 30 December 2016 at 3:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:27am
By Greg Dyett, Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In the Philippines, a heavy rain caused by westerly wind in the middle of the year and a recent typhoon severely affecting the country.
Greg Dyett and Annalyn Violata take us back through the year.