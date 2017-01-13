East Timor throws out treaty with Australia

The controversial treaty covered lucrative oil fields in the Timor Sea worth billions of dollars and was at the centre of spying allegations.
Published 14 January 2017 at 10:11am, updated 14 January 2017 at 10:13am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
East Timor has thrown out an oil and gas treaty with Australia, as it continues to re-negotiate its borders. Photo: Protester in East Timor (AAP)
Published 14 January 2017 at 10:11am, updated 14 January 2017 at 10:13am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share