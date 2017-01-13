SBS Filipino

East Timor throws out treaty with Australia

Published 14 January 2017 at 10:11am, updated 14 January 2017 at 10:13am
East Timor has thrown out an oil and gas treaty with Australia, as it continues to re-negotiate its borders. Photo: Protester in East Timor (AAP)

The controversial treaty covered lucrative oil fields in the Timor Sea worth billions of dollars and was at the centre of spying allegations.

