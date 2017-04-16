Easter greetings from leaders of the Filipino-Australian community

Joining us in celebrating a new life this Easter Sunday are the leaders of the Filipino community in different parts of Australia - Filipino Australian Student Council of Victoria, Australian Filipino Association of Central Coast, Filipino Australian Association of Northern Territory, Filipino Australian Foundation of Queensland, Inc. and Filipino Australian Multicultural Association, Inc. -Perth
Published 16 April 2017 at 2:46pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The miracle of the resurrection of Jesus is a beautiful symbolism that each one of us is capable to change. Image: Happy Easter! (easterbunnybaskets.com)
Published 16 April 2017 at 2:46pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share