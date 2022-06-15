SBS Filipino

Eastern Australia facing energy supply shortages

SBS Filipino

energy supply, electricity prices, energy shortage

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 June 2022 at 1:51pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Eastern Australia is dealing with more power shortage problems and potential outages could strike in Tasmania and South Australia

Published 15 June 2022 at 1:51pm
By Amelia Dunn
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • A price cap was set in place across large parts of the country because soaring wholesale electricity prices breached a threshold.
  • In the short term, experts say getting the coal plants back online as soon as possible is imperative.
  • For now, households and businesses are being asked to conserve power where they can and brace for the bill to come.
The regulator has put a price cap of 300-dollars per megawatt-hour 

 

 

Advertisement
Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget