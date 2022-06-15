Eastern Australia facing energy supply shortages

Highlights
- A price cap was set in place across large parts of the country because soaring wholesale electricity prices breached a threshold.
- In the short term, experts say getting the coal plants back online as soon as possible is imperative.
- For now, households and businesses are being asked to conserve power where they can and brace for the bill to come.
The regulator has put a price cap of 300-dollars per megawatt-hour
