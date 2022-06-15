Eastern Australia facing energy supply shortages

Highlights A price cap was set in place across large parts of the country because soaring wholesale electricity prices breached a threshold.

In the short term, experts say getting the coal plants back online as soon as possible is imperative.

For now, households and businesses are being asked to conserve power where they can and brace for the bill to come.

The regulator has put a price cap of 300-dollars per megawatt-hour

















