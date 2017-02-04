Published 5 February 2017 at 9:21am, updated 5 February 2017 at 11:57am
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After oil and gas, the fashion industry is believed to the world's second largest polluter. Image: A Green Embassy dress made with organic silk, vegetable dyes and fishing net cut-offs. (SBS) 'Eco-fashion' designers minimising environmental impact
Published 5 February 2017 at 9:21am, updated 5 February 2017 at 11:57am
By Ryan Emery
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
But there's a growing number of designers who are trying to be environmentally conscious.
As this report, they're embracing so-called 'slow fashion'.