Economy forecast to take a significant hit from coronavirus

Secretary to the Treasury Dr Steven Kennedy Source: AAP
Published 10 March 2020 at 2:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Nakari Thorpe, Sonia Lal
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Reserve Bank and Federal Treasury are warning the Australian economy will take a significant hit from the coronavirus.
Published 10 March 2020 at 2:02pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Nakari Thorpe, Sonia Lal
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share