Edible insects coming to you from Shanghai

food insect

More conventional bugs on sale in China, alongside fish Source: AAP

Published 1 October 2017 at 12:44pm, updated 1 October 2017 at 1:15pm
By Katrina Yu
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Two billion people around the world consume insects every day.

But insects are unlikely to be found on many urban dinner tables.

Now, one business in China is working to make the ancient staple a part of the modern sustainable diet.

