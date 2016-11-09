Published 9 November 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 9 November 2016 at 3:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Everyone has the right to be safe. As adults and parents in particular we are our children's role model for future relationships. Educating men about violence against women. Gerry Ocampo, this year's White Ribbon Ambassador for the Filipino community tells us about safe church awareness gathering in Melbourne Image: White Ribbon Campaign in 2014 with Philippine Honorary Consul Felix Pintado and members of AFCS (SBS Filipino)
