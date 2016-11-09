SBS Filipino

Educating men about violence against women

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_583287.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 November 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 9 November 2016 at 3:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Everyone has the right to be safe. As adults and parents in particular we are our children's role model for future relationships. Educating men about violence against women. Gerry Ocampo, this year's White Ribbon Ambassador for the Filipino community tells us about safe church awareness gathering in Melbourne Image: White Ribbon Campaign in 2014 with Philippine Honorary Consul Felix Pintado and members of AFCS (SBS Filipino)

Published 9 November 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 9 November 2016 at 3:45pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels